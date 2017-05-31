Listen Live

Spain to Hold First Ever Sleeping Competition

Madrid, Spain hosted the nation’s first ever sleeping competition. The point, aside from getting the recommended eight hours of rest per day, is to bring back the tradition of napping after lunch.

Participants only had to nap for 20 minutes. They were monitored by judges and pulse monitors. Those who slept for the full 20 minutes were awarded 20,000 points with bonus points given for most interesting sleeping positions, outfits and loudest snoring. The winner was awarded about $1500 in prize money.

Organizers of the event say it was hugely successful and plan to expand into other countries next year.

