Sleeping With A Pint

Guinness is inviting its first sleepover guest in the Dublin brewery’s 258-year history by transforming its rooftop Gravity Bar into a penthouse with the city’s most panoramic view. The maker of Ireland’s ubiquitous stout has announced it’s hosting the latest “Night At …” event by Airbnb, which has staged 1-night-only accommodations in a series of eccentric locales, including a shark tank and a Transylvanian castle replete with coffin beds. The successful Guinness contestant must describe online in 200 characters or less why they’re the world’s biggest fan of the beer. The prize includes a return flight for 2 to Dublin, a brewery tour, a butler, and the opportunity to help the brewmaster make a batch of stout.

 

 

