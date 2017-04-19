Sigourney Weaver Might be Back for Alien Prequels

Ellen Ripley is one of the most bad-ass heroines out there, and we might be seeing her back on the big screen in one of Ridley Scott’s planned sequels to Alien: Covenant.

I know what you’re thinking. Aren’t these movies prequels to the Alien movies? Yes. Doesn’t that mean Ellen would be younger than her 1979 self? Yes. Thanks to “de-aging” (aka. CGI) they can do that now. They used it recently on Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War.

Ridley Scott says Alien: Covenant, which follows Prometheus is the second film in what could be an eight-film series.

Alien: Covenant is out May 19th.

Check out new promos for the movie showing crew members sending video messages back to Earth.

(cover photo via Mike Rugnetta flickr)