Sacha Baron Cohen Offers to Pay Fine for Tourists Wearing Borat Mankini in Kazakhstan

Remember when everyone was walking around in those mankinis from Borat?

Well, it’s still a thing because six Czech tourists were fined in Kazakhstan for dressing up in the iconic bathing suit. They were wearing lime green mankinis and black wigs in the hopes of taking a photo in front of the “I Love Astana” sign earlier this month. They were fined $68 for committing minor hooliganism.

Sacha Baron Cohen caught wind of this and posted to his Facebook Tuesday offering to pay the fines.