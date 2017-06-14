Restaurant Sign Fight

A savage battle is going on between two food businesses in Lubbock, Texas. This war began about three weeks ago when Pure Water Ice & Tea Company fired the first shot at the Wendy’s restaurant across the street.

Battle of 4th and Frankford cracks me up lol. Pure Water said “hey Wendy’s that sign looks familiar” before this @Wendys vs @PureWaterIce pic.twitter.com/rT7cRaFpRs — Riley Lookingbill (@rileylookingbil) May 22, 2017

Things between the two feuding businesses quickly escalated.

And with that, the #4thStreetSignWar was born.

When will the madness end?

CC Image courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr