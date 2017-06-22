“Reading Rainbow” Host LeVar Burton Has a New Podcast

If you were a kid between 1983 and 1999 chances are, you grew up with LeVar Burton sharing his love of reading with you on Reading Rainbow. Well, you can relive your youth with his new podcast called “LeVar Burton Reads”. During each episode of the show, Burton will be reading a different short story from a variety of different genres and concludes it with his final thoughts on what he’s read. It’s like Reading Rainbow for adults.

His podcast premiered on June 13th with a science-fiction short story by Bruce McAllister’s “Kin”. The second episode features Daisy Johnson’s “The Lighthouse Keeper”. You can download his podcast here.

(cover photo via Alan Levine flickr)