Pearl Jam Releases Trailer For “Let’s Play Two”

Last week, the Foo Fighters announced an upcoming concert documentary.

Looks like Pearl Jam is going to give them a run for their money, because we are fairly certain the upcoming doc about their 2016 shows at Wrigley Stadium during the Cubs championship season is going to be spectacular.

The film is called Let’s Play Two, and it is slated to hit theaters September 29th. An album featuring songs from the performances will also be released on CD and vinyl on the same day.

Let’s Play Two was directed by Danny Clinch, who also directed the band’s 2007 concert film Immagine in Cornice.

In the new full trailer that was released, Pearl Jam frontman (and famous Cubs fan) Eddie Vedder says “The first time you walk into Wrigley Field, it’s like stepping into Oz”. Watch the full trainer below: