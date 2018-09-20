Listen Live

Parking Practice Ends with Car in Community Pool

come to a complete stop, signal...drive into the pool

By Funny, Morning Show

Driving may be second nature to us now, but it wasn’t always. When you first sit behind the wheel it’s daunting and overwhelming. It was especially scary for one woman who was practicing parking and ended up with her car in the community pool.

the 60-year-old was practicing in the North Creek Community Center parking lot in Maryland but didn’t like any of the marked parking spots, so she made her own. In the pool.

Two people were in the car at the time but managed to escape unharmed. The pool was also empty.

