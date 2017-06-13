Morning Crew Gives Stroud Teen New Guitar

A couple of weeks ago The South Simcoe Police warned people about the dangers of online shopping after one Stroud teen was mailed a rock instead of the new $1000 guitar he thought he was buying on Kijiji.

After hearing the story, we tried to track him down:

South Simcoe Police Constable Rich Williamson came through for us and we finally found him!

Justin came by the station to pick up his new guitar, amp and pedals.

Justin Power bought a guitar online and ended up with a rock instead (seriously, an actual rock…) so The Morning Crew decided to give him one of ours! Justin now has the whole set up with amp and peddles so he can Rock out … Pun intended. A post shared by Rock95 (@rock95barrie) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

Check out Justin’s mad skills: