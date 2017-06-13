Morning Crew Gives Stroud Teen New Guitar
The guitar he bought on Kijiji turned out to be a rock in a box
A couple of weeks ago The South Simcoe Police warned people about the dangers of online shopping after one Stroud teen was mailed a rock instead of the new $1000 guitar he thought he was buying on Kijiji.
After hearing the story, we tried to track him down:
South Simcoe Police Constable Rich Williamson came through for us and we finally found him!
Justin came by the station to pick up his new guitar, amp and pedals.
Check out Justin’s mad skills: