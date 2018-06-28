Listen Live

Mexico Fans Hoist South Korean Fans on Shoulders After World Cup Advance

The World Cup is creating some unlikely Allies

Mexican fans could not contain their excitement after South Korea’s victory of Germany in World Cup play. The win means defending champions Germany have been eliminated and that despite losing to Sweden, Mexico advances into the next round of play. After the Korea/Germany game, thousands of Mexican fans swarmed the streets outside the stadium to celebrate. They found a Korean fan, picked him up and started throwing him in the air while chanting, “Korea, Korea!”

They even went to the Korean Embassy to celebrate. hoisting the Korean consul general into the air and parading him through the streets while waving Korean flags. Mexico is facing on Monday in the round of 16.

