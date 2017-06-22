Man Sent Home for Wearing Shorts to Office Returns Wearing a Dress

Britain is in the middle of a heat wave. One man decided to wear shorts to the office to stay cool, but was sent home to change for violating his company’s dress code.

If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so? pic.twitter.com/UD0AQ6ZCbP — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Answer: nope. Just been sent home from work — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

He fought back by putting on one of his mom’s bright pink dresses. Something no woman would be disciplined for wearing.

See you soon, twitter. I'll be sent home soon. pic.twitter.com/XfFyxDeBAK — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Instead of being sent home like he thought, Joey Barge’s out-of-the-box protest to his company’s dress code prompted a change in policy. They sent out the following memo shortly after he showed up in the dress.