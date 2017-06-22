Listen Live

Man Sent Home for Wearing Shorts to Office Returns Wearing a Dress

"If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so?"

By Morning Show, Uncategorized

Britain is in the middle of a heat wave. One man decided to wear shorts to the office to stay cool, but was sent home to change for violating his company’s dress code.

He fought back by putting on one of his mom’s bright pink dresses. Something no woman would be disciplined for wearing.

Instead of being sent home like he thought, Joey Barge’s out-of-the-box protest to his company’s dress code prompted a change in policy. They sent out the following memo shortly after he showed up in the dress.

Related posts

“Reading Rainbow” Host LeVar Burton Has a New Podcast

University Offers Classes on How to Go Viral

Daniel Day Lewis is Retiring

WATCH: Dave Grohl’s Daughter Drums with the Foo Fighters

WATCH: Trailer for Netflix Documentary About Hulk Hogan and Gawker

WATCH: Old Dude Rocks out to Metallica in his Car

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder in the Face

The New Toonie Glows in the Dark

Surgeons Removed 28 Pounds of Poop from A Man’s Body