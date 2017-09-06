Man Breaks His Own Record for Carrying Beer Steins

Oliver Struempfel has broken his own record for carrying mugs of beer over the weekend. He walked 40 meters with 31 beer-filled steins stacked in two tiers. Two of the tankards tipped over at the last minute, so the record for carrying the most mugs of beer is 29. That’s more than 152 pounds of beer and mugs.

It was no easy feat to accomplish. Struempfel says he trained at the gym three to four days a week for the last several months.

His previous record was 25 jugs, which he set in 2014.