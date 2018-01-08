Liam Gallagher Says He Tried To Reunite Oasis Without Brother Noel

For those hoping for a proper Oasis reunion, the outlook is not good. The brothers Gallagher exchanged some shots at one another in recent weeks, and Liam indicated he once tried to get the band back together without Noel.

The brothers’ most recent spat began after Noel took a shot at singer/songwriters who don’t actually do any song writing.

“I’m offended by singer/songwriters who when you scratch the surface don’t do any f—ing songwriting,” Noel told the Sodajerker Podcast last month. “As far as I’m aware if you scratch the surface of any solo artist in Britain and they’ve all got a team of songwriters behind them apart from me, Paul Weller and Johnny Marr, I’m struggling to think of anybody else. Richard Ashcroft, Our Kid (Liam) all the way to f—ing Ed Sheeran and the little fella from One Direction they’ve all got an army of songwriters behind them.”

Liam clapped back via Twitter, taking a jab at his brother and defending The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, saying “Richard Ashcroft pisses all over you…”

Liam went on to answer some followers’ questions on Twitter, including one about a potential reunion. It turns out, at least according to Liam, that he would had attempted to get the band back together without Noel.

I did ask them and they weren’t up for it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2018

Oasis’ original lineup included Liam, Noel, Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll. While Liam claims the guys weren’t up for it, a reply from guitarist “Bonehead” hinted at some interest…

So, Oasis reunion watch isn’t totally off. The Gallagher boys keep it entertaining, as always.