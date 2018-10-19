Listen Live

Kids Bake Cookies With Grandparents Ashes and Feeds Them to Classmates

NSFW

By Food, Morning Show

Remember when Cartman made chili out of Scott Tenorman’s parents and made him eat it? This is like that…but real life.

Two students baked cookies with human remains in them and brought them into their high school to share with their classmates.

Police in Davis, California investigated the incident and say that nine students ingested the cookies when they were brought to campus October 4th. They are trying to figure out which laws are broken by baking cookies containing human remains in them…

Apparently some students knew there were remains in the cookies before they ate them…and they STILL ATE THEM….

Related posts

WATCH: Sylvester Stallone Goes Hardcore for Pens in Old Commercial

5 Easy Halloween Cocktails

Dave Grohl Tipped $333 on a $333 Tab Just so he Could Pay $666

WATCH: Conor McGregor Throw a Football Badly

Leonard Cohen Wrote a Poem About Kanye West

WATCH: New Live-Action Aladdin Trailer

WATCH: New ‘Pet Sematary’ Trailer

Pickle Pizza Is Now A Thing

Chris Cornell Statue Unveiled in Seattle