Kids Bake Cookies With Grandparents Ashes and Feeds Them to Classmates

Remember when Cartman made chili out of Scott Tenorman’s parents and made him eat it? This is like that…but real life.

Two students baked cookies with human remains in them and brought them into their high school to share with their classmates.

Police in Davis, California investigated the incident and say that nine students ingested the cookies when they were brought to campus October 4th. They are trying to figure out which laws are broken by baking cookies containing human remains in them…

Apparently some students knew there were remains in the cookies before they ate them…and they STILL ATE THEM….