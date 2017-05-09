KFC Publishes Romance Novel Starring Colonel Sanders

KFC is branching out from the chicken business by publishing it’s first romance novel starring a sleeveless, shirtless Colonel Sanders.

The book is called Tender Wings of Desire, and it documents the love affair between the Colonel and Lady Madeline Parker. The 96-page-book is available as a free download on Amazon just in time for mother’s day. It’s already got four-star reviews.

According to KFC, chicken sales spike 40% around Mother’s Day.