Johnnie Walker Releases Blade Runner Whiskey

Blade Runner 2049 is out in theatres on October 6th and to celebrate, Johnnie Walker has collaborated with the film’s director Denis Villeneuve for a limited-edition release. It’s called Johnnie Walker Black Label The Director’s Cut in honour of Johnny Walker Black Label appearing in the original 1982 Blade Runner Movie.

Introducing Johnnie Walker Black Label: Director’s Cut—just in time for #BladeRunner2049, in theaters October 6. pic.twitter.com/kFFzgyMco3 — Johnnie Walker (@JohnnieWalkerUS) September 10, 2017

It’s a combination of more than 30 single malts and grain whiskies. A concoction Harrison Ford’s character, Rick Deckard, would likely enjoy. The limited-edition Johnnie Walker Black Label The Director’s Cut costs about $90 US. There will only be 39,000 bottles available.