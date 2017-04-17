Listen Live

International Church of Cannabis to Open on 4/20

The church refers to it's members as 'Elevationists'

The International Church of Cannabis is set to open its doors in Denver, Colorado on April 20th.

According to the church’s founders Steve Berke and Lee Molloy, the church’s purpose is to serve as “a home to adults everywhere who are looking to create the best version of themselves by way of the sacred plant.” They told 9News that programming will include guest speakers, comedians, artists, musicians, and film screenings.

Before you ask, they won’t be selling marijuana at the church. The church refers to it’s congregation, Elevationists.  Molloy told KDVR that Elevationism isn’t meant to take the place of other religions, but supplement them.

Check out the church below:

