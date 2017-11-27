How Canadian Was The Grey Cup?
Here's just how Canadian it was!
Last night may have been the most Canadian Grey Cup ever.
Shania Twain entered on a dog sled for her halftime performance.
If that’s not Canadian enough, she was even greeted by mounties:
Shania Twain coming out in a snowstorm on a dog sled at the #GreyCup and greeted by Mounties is the most Canadian thing of all-time. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/PK96CJauxr
— Bryan Mapes (@IAmMapes) November 27, 2017
The players were sliding in the snow. Of course there was a snow storm in the capital city of Canada: Ottawa!
Sliding into some Sunday night football. #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/pzeg7zBixD
— Phill Keiper (@pdkeiper) November 26, 2017
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was there.
If this photo isn’t peak Canadian I don’t know what is. @CFL #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/mjpjbepCIz
— Danielle Michaud (@CityMichaud) November 26, 2017
The snow had to be ploughed off the field so there were football Zambonis:
The football equivalent to the hockey zamboni… this is getting wacky and wild. #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/8fJ9k6Mra3
— Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 26, 2017
I would say this is all insanely and awesomely Canadian!
