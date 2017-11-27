Listen Live

How Canadian Was The Grey Cup?

Here's just how Canadian it was!

Last night may have been the most Canadian Grey Cup ever.

Shania Twain entered on a dog sled for her halftime performance.


Twitter / @TwitterMoments

If that’s not Canadian enough, she was even greeted by mounties:

The players were sliding in the snow. Of course there was a snow storm in the capital city of Canada: Ottawa!

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was there.

The snow had to be ploughed off the field so there were football Zambonis:

I would say this is all insanely and awesomely Canadian!

Main Image via Twitter / Dustin Heroux

