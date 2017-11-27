How Canadian Was The Grey Cup?

Last night may have been the most Canadian Grey Cup ever.

Shania Twain entered on a dog sled for her halftime performance.



If that’s not Canadian enough, she was even greeted by mounties:

Shania Twain coming out in a snowstorm on a dog sled at the #GreyCup and greeted by Mounties is the most Canadian thing of all-time. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/PK96CJauxr — Bryan Mapes (@IAmMapes) November 27, 2017

The players were sliding in the snow. Of course there was a snow storm in the capital city of Canada: Ottawa!

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was there.

The snow had to be ploughed off the field so there were football Zambonis:

The football equivalent to the hockey zamboni… this is getting wacky and wild. #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/8fJ9k6Mra3 — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 26, 2017

I would say this is all insanely and awesomely Canadian!

