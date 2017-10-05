Hilarious New York Bartender Has Become A Viral Sensation On Jeopardy

“He’s got hair, chutzpah and broad based knowledge.” Alex Trebek hit the nail right on the head with that description, when talking about 7-Day Jeopardy champ Austin Rogers. Rogers has won more than $278,000 on the game show in seven days so far.

It takes confidence to become a Jeopardy! champion. Looks like Austin has all the chutzpah he needs. How long do you think his run will go? pic.twitter.com/a8Po0RPX9K — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 3, 2017

Rogers turns the image of a typical reserved, quiet Jeopardy contestant on it’s head. The quirky bartender told Good Morning America that he prepped for the show by watching “hundreds upon hundreds” of episodes to prep for being on the show, when he started to notice patterns in the questions. Rogers claims he didn’t get smarter, he just “gamed the game”.

Rogers has developed quite a following on Twitter. Fans are following his progress with the hashtag #austinonjeopardy

Austin Rogers eats up contestants, chews them up, & spits them out. Those who play against him are not worthy. #austinonjeopardy #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/RgxsNdw6C9 — Al C. Junior (@OfficialMisterC) October 3, 2017

I have ALWAYS used the term SherBERT. Who the hell says SherBET? I guess us east coasters are odd.#AustinRogers #jeopardy #austinonjeopardy pic.twitter.com/AzQ23vFEgS — Al C. Junior (@OfficialMisterC) October 4, 2017