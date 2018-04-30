Listen Live

Greenday is NOT Breaking Up

Warning: NSFW Language

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Morning Show, Music

Billie Joe Armstrong is currently working on his latest project, Longshot. The band released their debut album, Love is for Losers last week and have also been playing shows through California all month long. They’ve been playing original songs and a few well-known covers from Green Day, the Ramones, Ozzy Osbourne and more.

Fans must be hounding him asking if this new band means the end of Green Day and Armstrong has had enough. He made it very clear in an Instagram live video he posted last week:

Good news: Green Day is NOT breaking up. Better news: Longshot is playing a show at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto on May 28th. Check their Facebook page for more details.

Related posts

2018 Barrie Music Festival Rosebowl

LISTEN: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris on The Rock Hall and Most Controversial Inductions

WATCH: “Kiss Guy” Performs with the Foo Fighters

Jim Carrey Honours Toronto Van Attack Victims With New Portrait

Amazon Will Now Deliver Packages to the Trunk of Your Car

China Installs Water Guns to Punish Jaywalkers

Gen-X Summer Concert Tour 2018

Top 5 Most Uncomfortable Band Names

California Residents Trapped in Homes by Tumbleweeds