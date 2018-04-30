Greenday is NOT Breaking Up

Billie Joe Armstrong is currently working on his latest project, Longshot. The band released their debut album, Love is for Losers last week and have also been playing shows through California all month long. They’ve been playing original songs and a few well-known covers from Green Day, the Ramones, Ozzy Osbourne and more.

Fans must be hounding him asking if this new band means the end of Green Day and Armstrong has had enough. He made it very clear in an Instagram live video he posted last week:

Billie Joe has a message for those wondering about #GreenDay with all of The Longshot stuff happening. pic.twitter.com/Ey5XWkQqQa — Green Day Authority (@GDA) April 27, 2018

Good news: Green Day is NOT breaking up. Better news: Longshot is playing a show at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto on May 28th. Check their Facebook page for more details.