Google Wants Canadian Students to Design the Google Doodle for Canada’s 150th

Google Canada is getting in on the Canada 150 celebrations by letting Canadian students design the daily doodle.

The Doodle 4 Google competition is open to Canadian students from kindergarten to Grade 12. Students have until May 2nd to submit their designs to commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday.

“This year’s competition is all about celebrating the future of Canada,” says Googles vice president, Sam Sebastian. “We’re excited to see how students imagine the next 150 years!”

The winning artist will receive a $10,000 University scholarship, a $10,000 technology grant for their school, and a trip to the final Doodle 4 Google event in June.

(cover photo via Vanderelbe.de flickr)