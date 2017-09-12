Listen Live

Eric Clapton in Toronto to Promote New Documentary

to promote Showtime's 'Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars' screening at TIFF

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Eric Clapton is in Toronto to promote Showtime’s Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, a documentary being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

The documentary covers Clapton’s early love for blues music, which inspired his early career with The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith and Derek and the Dominos; as well as his solo career. The film also touches on his darker years fueled by drug and alcohol addictions, including the tragic death of his four-year-old son Conor in 1991. He says the message he hopes audiences take away from this documentary is that no matter how dark and chaotic one’s life may be, you can always turn it around.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs until Sunday.

 

 

Related posts

WATCH: Harrison Ford Directing Traffic in NYC

WATCH: Jim Carey Gives Weirdest Interview

Rock 95’s Screening of The Tragically Hip’s Documentary “Long Time Running”

8th Annual Undie 500

Jared Leto Blinded Himself for Blade Runner Role

Fox in Talks to Revive ‘King of the Hill’

‘It’ Smashes Box Office Records

People Warned Not To Shoot Bullets at Hurricane Irma

5 Weird Guinness World Records from 2018