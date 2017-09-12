Eric Clapton in Toronto to Promote New Documentary

Eric Clapton is in Toronto to promote Showtime’s Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, a documentary being screened at the Toronto International Film Festival this week.

The documentary covers Clapton’s early love for blues music, which inspired his early career with The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith and Derek and the Dominos; as well as his solo career. The film also touches on his darker years fueled by drug and alcohol addictions, including the tragic death of his four-year-old son Conor in 1991. He says the message he hopes audiences take away from this documentary is that no matter how dark and chaotic one’s life may be, you can always turn it around.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs until Sunday.