Domino’s Will Deliver Pizza to the Beach

Delivery just got easier

By Food, Morning Show

Domino’s wants you to get your pizza wherever you are this summer but expanding it’s delivery to over 150,000 outdoor locations. They are including delivery to landmarks, parks and beaches around the U.S. like Central Park in New York City and the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. They won’t be combing the park or beach looking for a girl in a red bikini. They will be delivering to a “hotspot”, most of which are located at intersections at the edge of the park since street access is required to deliver a pizza.

Customers can place their order’s online or using the Domino’s app, which will identify nearby hotspots on a digital map with instructions telling the customer where to pick up their order.

[via CNNMoney]

