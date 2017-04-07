Listen Live

Dictionary.com Has Added over 300 New Words Including Hangry and 420

*sigh*

There is evidence everywhere. Times have changed. The latest is based on the list of 300 words added this year to Dictionary.com.

Here are just a few examples:

  • 420
  • alt-right
  • bitchface
  • cat café
  • cheat day
  • clicktivist
  • cold brew
  • dabbing
  • dad bod
  • friendiversary
  • hangry
  • K-pop
  • Kush
  • lightsaber
  • man bun
  • mic drop
  • petrichor
  • sext
  • slay
  • smackdown
  • stochastic terrorism
  • struggle bus
  • superfood
  • teachable moment
  • uncanny valley

Instead of mourning your ‘coolness’ for not knowing what half of these words mean, look at it on the bright side, now definitions are readily available for the next time your teenager drops an unknown term. Check out the other new words here.

