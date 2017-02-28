David Bowie’s Lawyers Searching for Secret Love Children

Lawyers for the late David Bowie placed a notice in the British newspaper The Times over the weekend asking for any secret heirs he may have to come forward to lay claim to his $100 million fortune. Anyone who believes they have the right to a portion of his estate is asked to present the details of their relationship with him by May 4th.

Bowie currently has two children; 45-year-old film director Duncan Jones with his first wife Angie, and 16-year-old Lexi Jones with his second wife Iman. If there are no additional claimants to his estate, his widow Iman will get $50 million, and each of his children will inherit $25 million as per his will.