Chris Cornell Statue Unveiled in Seattle

Chris Cornell’s family was present to unveil a new statue commemorating him forever in his hometown of Seattle.

Cornell’s widow, Vicky commissioned the statue from artist Nick Marra. Also present at the ceremony: his daughters, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan, and Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron.

 

 

Chris Cornell statue has been unveiled tonight at MoPOP in #Seattle #chriscornell #soundgarden #mopop #seattlecenter

