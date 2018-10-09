Chris Cornell Statue Unveiled in Seattle

Chris Cornell’s family was present to unveil a new statue commemorating him forever in his hometown of Seattle.

The kids of #ChrisCornell unveil his statue that will now forever stand in his memory in #Seattle. #KOMONews #MoPOP pic.twitter.com/aV1ha2Dc4Y — Kara Kostanich (@KaraKostanich) October 8, 2018

Cornell’s widow, Vicky commissioned the statue from artist Nick Marra. Also present at the ceremony: his daughters, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan, and Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron.