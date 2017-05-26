Listen Live

Carrier Pigeon Caught Smuggling Drugs on its Back

10 points for creativity

There have been a ton of VERY creative drug smuggling techniques used in the past, including a catapult, and a submarine. Drug smugglers are taking a page out of the history books with this new approach.

Local authorities caught a carrier pigeon flying into Kuwait with 178 pills of ecstasy strapped to it’s back.

It’s not the first time drug smugglers have employed the use of carrier pigeons to transport illegal substances. In 2015, a pigeon was caught bringing cocaine and marijuana into a jail.

