Carrier Pigeon Caught Smuggling Drugs on its Back
10 points for creativity
There have been a ton of VERY creative drug smuggling techniques used in the past, including a catapult, and a submarine. Drug smugglers are taking a page out of the history books with this new approach.
Local authorities caught a carrier pigeon flying into Kuwait with 178 pills of ecstasy strapped to it’s back.
Police catch a pigeon with 200 ecstasy pills hidden in a little backpack pic.twitter.com/vSB9eYtd84
— Cass Lowe (@CassLowe) May 24, 2017
It’s not the first time drug smugglers have employed the use of carrier pigeons to transport illegal substances. In 2015, a pigeon was caught bringing cocaine and marijuana into a jail.