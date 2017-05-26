Carrier Pigeon Caught Smuggling Drugs on its Back

There have been a ton of VERY creative drug smuggling techniques used in the past, including a catapult, and a submarine. Drug smugglers are taking a page out of the history books with this new approach.

Local authorities caught a carrier pigeon flying into Kuwait with 178 pills of ecstasy strapped to it’s back.

Police catch a pigeon with 200 ecstasy pills hidden in a little backpack pic.twitter.com/vSB9eYtd84 — Cass Lowe (@CassLowe) May 24, 2017

It’s not the first time drug smugglers have employed the use of carrier pigeons to transport illegal substances. In 2015, a pigeon was caught bringing cocaine and marijuana into a jail.

(cover photo via Kennith Allen)