Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Named UFO Researcher of the Year

Clearly, Tom DeLonge is putting good use to the spare time he’s acquired since leaving Blink-182. He left the band to focus on his UFO research, for which he’s just received an award for UFO Researcher of the Year from Open Minds Productions. The organization refers to itself as the “International UFO Congress” and gave to award to DeLonge for his “groundbreaking work”.

He’s been writing about aliens for a while and has his latest book Sekret Machines: Gods, is out March 7th. It’s the first book in a non-fictional trilogy detailing his research. In 2016 he published the fictional book Chasing Shadows and he’s also got an alien skateboarding movie in the works called Strange Times.

In the video of him accepting his award, DeLonge revealed he’s got a big announcement coming: