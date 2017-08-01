Baby Cow Looks Exactly Like Gene Simmons

A calf in Texas has facial markings that match those of KISS frontman Gene Simmons.

Genie was born on Friday at a ranch in Kerrville, Texas. He even likes to stick out his tongue like Gene Simmons!

Hill Country Visitor, a tourism agency that promotes the region of Texas Hill, shared the photo on Facebook and joked that Gene Simmons could be his father!

Gene Simmons thought the whole thing was great because he tweeted out the story, writing, “This is real, folks!!!”

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

Main Image via bbc.com