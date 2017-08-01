Listen Live

Baby Cow Looks Exactly Like Gene Simmons

The resemblance is uncanny.

By Funny

A calf in Texas has facial markings that match those of KISS frontman Gene Simmons.

Genie was born on Friday at a ranch in Kerrville, Texas. He even likes to stick out his tongue like Gene Simmons!

Hill Country Visitor, a tourism agency that promotes the region of Texas Hill, shared the photo on Facebook and joked that Gene Simmons could be his father!

Gene Simmons thought the whole thing was great because he tweeted out the story, writing, “This is real, folks!!!”

 

Main Image via bbc.com

