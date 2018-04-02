Arnold Schwarzenegger Underwent Open Heart Surgery
His first words post-surgery were "I'm Back"
70-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent open-heart surgery last week to replace a valve he had put in in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect. It was a planned procedure as the initial valve replacement wasn’t meant to last forever.
My statement on Governor @Schwarzenegger’s procedure. pic.twitter.com/7RoVtHN43c
— Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) March 30, 2018
He is currently in stable condition at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.