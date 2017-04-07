Listen Live

Arkells Share New Song ‘Knocking At The Door’

Thirsty For More, More, More

By Music

Hamilton’s finest are back with a brand spankin’ new single this morning and it’s a heck of a banger.

Less than a week after their stellar JUNOs performance, the Arkells have released “Knocking At The Door”, a powerful, upbeat track. The new track from the gold-selling band will be included on the Deluxe Edition of their 2016 album Morning Report, which is set for release this spring.

“We kicked off this year with a tour across North America. The top of 2017 proved to be an inspiring time to travel the continent, and the experience of playing for different communities began to inform new musical ideas,” said frontman, Max Kerman in a press release. “Every night on stage, new melodies, words and arrangements began percolating throughout the band. When we came home we got right to work on this song. We didn’t want to wait around to release it. We wanted you to hear it now.”

Hear “Knocking at the Door” below:

Related posts

Summertime Blues Festival

Wintersleep, Pup Listed As Headliners For Northern Ontario’s River & Sky Fest

David Letterman To Replace Neil Young For Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction

Beatles To Re-Issue ‘Sgt. Pepper’ For 50th Anniversary

Classic Rock Binge Weekend

WATCH: Gord Downie’s JUNO Win Acceptance Speech In Full

Watch: Radiohead Bring Back ‘House Of Cards’ At Atlanta Concert

Watch: Feist Pays Tribute To Leonard Cohen At The Junos

Juno 2017 Highlights