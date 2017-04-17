April The Giraffe’s Baby Is Doing Well!

Imagine being pregnant for 15 months. Now imagine having over a million people watching you while you’re in labour and give birth. And then imagine once you’ve given birth, your baby is walking within ONE HOUR!

That’s what giraffes have to go through! April, the giraffe, at Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York, gave birth over the weekend while over a million people watched via live stream.

