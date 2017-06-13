Listen Live

Adam West Was Once Kicked Out of an Orgy With the Riddler

Holy fornication!

Adam West passed away at 88-years-old last week after a short bout with Lukemia.

News has emerged that his superhero antics extended from the small screen into the bedroom. He once said in an interview, “It was the Swinging Sixties with free love and women threw themselves at us.”

He claimed his tight-fitting Batsuit drove women wild and that he was sleeping with eight women a night. Not to mention the on-set quickies he and Burt Ward (Robin) had with groupies.

West also shared that he and Frank Gorshin (who played The Riddler) were once kicked out of an orgy because they were mimicking their TV characters. He said they walked in and immediately went into their TV superhero characters because the women were loving it. They were eventually asked to leave.

