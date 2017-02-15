A Modern Version Of Nokia 3310 Is Launching This Month

Even with all of the groundbreaking technology that goes into today’s smartphones, one thing manufacturer’s haven’t been able to figure out is how to make phones as indestructible as they used to be.

If you were an owner of the old Nokia bar phones, you never had to worry about breaking your phone or charging it every day. It was a different, simpler time. But there’s some good news.

The Finnish manufacturer who owns the rights to previous Nokia designs, HMD Global Oy, is planning on releasing a modernized version of the legendary Nokia 3310 this month according to VentureBeat. In the early 2000s Nokia introduced the 3310, a phone with a hearty battery life and a nearly indestructible build. The phone is set to launch at the Mobile World Congress on February 26th in Barcelona.

Oh and best of all? It’ll be priced at roughly $80.