Listen Live

8-Year-Old Drives Little Sister to McDonald’s for a Cheeseburger

When those cravings hit...

By Food, Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

An 8-year-old boy from Ohio was so desperate for a cheeseburger that he loaded his younger sister into his dad’s van and drove her to McDonald’s while his parents were asleep.

He says he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos. People who witnessed his half-mile drive to McDonald’s say he obeyed all traffic laws on his way there including stopping at red lights, waiting for traffic to pass before turning left, and not speeding.

Drive-through workers thought it was a prank when the kids pulled up to the drive-through window. No charges are being filed, and yes, they got their McDonald’s at no charge.

More on the story here.

Related posts

MTV to Revive ‘Fear Factor’

Jude Law to Play Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Sequel

New Marijuana Legislation to be Introduced Today

5 TIPS: To Throw An Adult Easter Egg Hunt

How To Make The Perfect Grilled Cheese

Easter + Bacon = Yes.

Bleeker Vs. Incubus on Loudwire Cage Match

‘Friends’ Musical Opening in New York This Fall

A Crib That Mimics Car Rides to Help Babies go to Sleep