8-Year-Old Drives Little Sister to McDonald’s for a Cheeseburger

An 8-year-old boy from Ohio was so desperate for a cheeseburger that he loaded his younger sister into his dad’s van and drove her to McDonald’s while his parents were asleep.

He says he learned to drive by watching YouTube videos. People who witnessed his half-mile drive to McDonald’s say he obeyed all traffic laws on his way there including stopping at red lights, waiting for traffic to pass before turning left, and not speeding.

Drive-through workers thought it was a prank when the kids pulled up to the drive-through window. No charges are being filed, and yes, they got their McDonald’s at no charge.

More on the story here.