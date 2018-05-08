Listen Live

5 Ways to Take your Campfire Snacks to the Next Level

Campfires have never been more delicious

By Food, Morning Show

Campfire Strawberries 

It’s a really fun and easy way to spruce up the traditional roasted marshmallow. Place strawberries on a stick and dip  in marshmallow fluff. Roast on fire until toasted and enjoy.

#camping #campfirestrawberries

#camping #campfirestrawberries

Banana Boats 

These are simple and have unlimited potential when it comes to toppings. Slice the banana peel lengthwise from stem to tip ensuring the banana inside is also split in two. Then sprinkle or spread whatever toppings you want in there and place on the fire until everything’s melty, gooey and delicious.

Campfire Banana Boats. #campfirerecipes

Campfire Banana Boats. #campfirerecipes

Cinnamon Roll-Ups

Easy as pie. You can make the dough yourself, or just buy the pre-made pillsbury cinnamon rolls. Unroll them so they are one long piece and wrap it around a stick. Roast over the fire.

Roasted Apples

An oldie but a goodie. Simply core the apple and place 1 tbsp of brown sugar and 1/4 tsp of cinnamon inside. Wrap the whole thing in tin foil and roast on the fire for 5-10 minutes.

Orange Cake 

This one takes a bit of prep time, but not much. Slice top off orange and clean out pulp. fill orange 2/3 full with any kind of cake mix or brownie mix and put top back on. Wrap in foil and roast for 15-20 minutes.

