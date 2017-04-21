10th Grader hacks School Computers, Offers to Change Classmates Grades…

Hackers are getting younger and younger. The latest story comes out of Texas. An unidentified 10th-grade student managed to get himself into the school’s computer system and changed his grades. He was offering to change his classmates grades too, for the right price.

He was arrested by the school district’s police force last month (you know it’s bad when a school district has their own police force). He’s been charged with breach of computer security.

Here’s a statement from the police says an investigation has found only one other student paid him to change his/her grades.

(cover photo via David Whelan flickr)