Weekend Events – Victoria Day Long Weekend

The un-official start of summer has arrived...

The Barrie Kinsmen Charity Fireworks Sale is happening in the North Lot at Paul Sadlon Motors – 550 Bayfield St.

Proceeds from the sale are used to serve the community’s greatest need in Barrie.

Thurs – 1:00 – 9:00
Fri. 9:00 – 9:00
Sat. 9:00 – 9:00
Sun. 9:00 – 9:00
Mon. 9:00 – 5:00

Our Barrie Baycats launch a Home & Away Series w/ the Kitchener Panthers

Saturday is a home game at Coates Stadium – 2pm first pitch

Sunday on the road in Kitchener at 2pm

 

The Start Em’ Up Long Weekend Launch – Check out Friday Harbour in Innisfil

Spider Man will be appearing for kids, family activities, classic car show, live music & more

 

The Spring Velocity Invitational 2 Day Event is at Sunset Speedway, Innisfil Saturday & Sunday

Saturday; see the APC Series season opener and a 100-lap Pro Late Model feature

Sunday; see a 75-lap Late Model Feature, OSCAAR Modifieds & more

 

Saturday, experience the 4th Annual Muskoka 2/4 Craft Beer Festival

River Mill Park Downtown Hunstville – Open until 6

 

Saturday; see a Fireworks Display at the Portarama Family Festival

Tay Township

 

The sky will be lit up above Canada’s Wonderland for a spectacular fireworks display

Happening Sunday night

