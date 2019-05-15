Weekend Events – Victoria Day Long Weekend
The un-official start of summer has arrived...
The Barrie Kinsmen Charity Fireworks Sale is happening in the North Lot at Paul Sadlon Motors – 550 Bayfield St.
Proceeds from the sale are used to serve the community’s greatest need in Barrie.
Thurs – 1:00 – 9:00
Fri. 9:00 – 9:00
Sat. 9:00 – 9:00
Sun. 9:00 – 9:00
Mon. 9:00 – 5:00
Our Barrie Baycats launch a Home & Away Series w/ the Kitchener Panthers
Saturday is a home game at Coates Stadium – 2pm first pitch
Sunday on the road in Kitchener at 2pm
The Start Em’ Up Long Weekend Launch – Check out Friday Harbour in Innisfil
Spider Man will be appearing for kids, family activities, classic car show, live music & more
The Spring Velocity Invitational 2 Day Event is at Sunset Speedway, Innisfil Saturday & Sunday
Saturday; see the APC Series season opener and a 100-lap Pro Late Model feature
Sunday; see a 75-lap Late Model Feature, OSCAAR Modifieds & more
Saturday, experience the 4th Annual Muskoka 2/4 Craft Beer Festival
River Mill Park Downtown Hunstville – Open until 6
Saturday; see a Fireworks Display at the Portarama Family Festival
Tay Township