Season seven of Black Mirror hits Netflix in 2025.

The streamer announced that the season will include six new episodes, but one of them is a sequel to season 4’s “USS Callister.”

The episode centred around Robert Daly, played by Jesse Plemons, a

a reclusive programmer who clones his co-workers and has them be part of his Star Trek-inspired space adventure.

Netflix said in its statement, “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.”

No other major details about the upcoming season were released.

Season six of the sci-fi show premiered in 2023.

