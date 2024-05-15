What to Do In Barrie for Victoria Day Long Weekend 2024

Dust off your flip flops and fire up the grill, because Victoria Day weekend (May 18-20, 2024) is here – the unofficial start of summer in Canada! Barrie and area bursts to life this long weekend with a fantastic selection of events for all interests.

History Buffs Set Sail at Discovery Harbour

Ahoy there, mateys! Discovery Harbour offers a captivating voyage through the past, perfect for history buffs and families alike. And this weekend is their official launch.

Immerse yourself in the world of 19th-century seafaring with knowledgeable guides in period attire. Explore the fascinating H.M.S. Tecumseth hull preserved within the museum walls. Or, challenge your crewmates in their interactive Escape Room, opening on the same day.

Unearth Hidden Treasures at The Oddity Market

Craving something a little out of the ordinary? Barrie’s Oddity Market (May 19th) is the place to be!

This one-of-a-kind market boasts a treasure trove of unusual and captivating finds. Expect everything from vintage curiosities to mystifying oddities that will leave you speechless.

Live entertainment and captivating music add to the unique atmosphere, making it a fun-filled adventure for the whole family. Be prepared to be amazed by the extraordinary – The Oddity Market is an unforgettable experience you won’t want to miss!

Admission is $5.

Family Fun at Blue Mountain Resort

Blue Mountain Resort transforms into a vibrant street festival over the long weekend (May 18-20).

Immerse yourselves in a lively atmosphere with fantastic music, engaging activities for all ages, and delicious food options. Explore the charming village, groove to the music, and create lasting memories with your loved ones.

Live Music at Quayle’s Brewery

Unwind and soak up the good vibes with live music all weekend long at Quayle’s Brewery! Local artists will be performing a variety of musical styles, from mellow afternoon sets to energetic evening shows. Grab a drink, relax with friends, and enjoy the perfect end to a day of exploration in Barrie.

Lakeside Relaxation at Friday Harbour Resort

Escape to a tranquil paradise at Friday Harbour Resort this Victoria Day!

Live music, DJs, and a vibrant beer garden create a fun and festive atmosphere. Explore the resort by renting bikes or kayaks, or simply relax at The Nest with their special spring rates. And then, enjoy happy hour deals at the on-site restaurants.

You also don’t want miss the vibrant outdoor market featuring local artisans on Saturday, followed by a stunning beach bonfire and fireworks display over the harbor later that evening. Family fun continues with campfire treats and creative activities throughout the weekend.

Thrill Seekers Rejoice at Horseshoe Resort

Calling all adrenaline junkies! Gear up for an epic Victoria Day weekend at Horseshoe Resort’s Bikes & Brews event (May 17-20).

Shred down the trails at their renowned mountain bike park. Refuel with delicious eats and refreshing beverages. Shop past season bikes and equipment and unwind with live music under the stars after a day of adventure.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newbie cyclist, there’s something for everyone at this action-packed extravaganza.

These are just a few ways to make the most of your Victoria Day long weekend in Barrie. With its stunning scenery, exciting events, and unique experiences, Barrie is the perfect place to kick off your summer adventures!