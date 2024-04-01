Rock the Local Scene: Nominate Barrie’s Best Businesses

At Rock 95, we’re all about cranking up the good times and celebrating what makes our city so special, including the incredible businesses that keep it rocking! That’s why we’ve joined forces with Kool FM and Barrie 360 to launch the Rock 95 Business of the Week.

Why Choose Local?

Just like the bands we love, local businesses pour their passion into what they do. They create jobs, support local causes, and give our city its unique character. But sometimes, these unsung heroes get lost in the noise.

That’s where you come in …

When you shop local, you’re not just buying a product or service, you’re investing in the very things that make Barrie rock. And when you share your experiences with others, you help these businesses thrive!

Nominate The Best Businesses In Barrie

Ever been blown away by a local business? Maybe it’s the record store who tracks down that rare vinyl, a restaurant with your favourite dishes, or the mechanic who keeps your ride running smoothly.

These are the hidden gems that make Barrie a great place to live, and we want to celebrate them!

The good news is, nominating is simple!

Just fill out the quick form below and tell us the name of the business you’d like to nominate. Briefly explain what makes them stand out. Is it their rocking customer service? Their commitment to supporting local artists? Their involvement in community initiatives? Every detail helps us paint a picture of this awesome business.

Own a local business and want to spread the word about what makes you rock? Go ahead and nominate yourself!

Each week, a business will be chosen and featured on Barrie 360 with a detailed profile, reaching a vast audience and giving them the recognition they deserve.

Together, let’s celebrate the businesses that make Barrie rock!

The Business Of The Week: Fox’s Bakery & Deli

Craving fresh bread and delicious treats? Look no further than Fox’s Bakery and Deli, this week’s Business of the Week! Family-owned for over four decades, Fox’s uses time-tested recipes to bake everything from scratch in-house.

Stop by their shop in the heart of Barrie to experience their dedication to quality.

Here’s their story >>>