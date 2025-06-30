People are vacationing in cooler climates instead of tropical destinations

Hotter temperatures everywhere have people changing how and where they vacation.

Not everyone loves the sweltering heat, so instead of heading for a beach vacation in a hot climate, they are heading somewhere cooler.

The latest travel trend has been dubbed a "cool-cation," with people travelling to the mountains, lakes, and forests.Google Trends says searches for cooler climates are on the rise, with people eyeing places like Ireland and Iceland as vacation spots.

So, if comfort is more important to you than a tan, thinking outside the box will be beneficial.

Feature image from Pexels by Tyler Lastovich