Watch: The new trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sees Tom Cruise training a new batch of pilots

Top Gun: Maverick hits the big screen on June 26th, 2020.

A new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick aired during the 2020 Super Bowl.

The latest installment in the series, which takes place 34 years after the original film, sees Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who is now a training instructor preparing a new batch of pilots. Maverick, alongside Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw,” embark on a “specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.”

Watch the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick below.

