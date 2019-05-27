Listen Live

Watch: Kit Harrington Cries As He Reads His Role In The ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

Spoilers Ahead!

After last week’s finale, HBO have aired a behind-the-scenes documentary called Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which sees Kit Harrington crying during a table read when he discovers his role in the episode.

The two-hour special contains tons of footage, from interviews to clips of the cast doing a table reading of the finale script. One scene sees Harrington, who plays Jon Snow, break down when he sees that his character would dramatically murder his love interest, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Harrington had reportedly decided against reading the script prior to the reading so that he could have an emotional reaction in front of the rest of the cast, which saw him bursting into tears and covering his face when he heard his character’s fate.

Watch the scene from the table reading and reactions to Harrington’s tears below.

 

 

