Are you looking for yourself or your child arts programs in Barrie? Come to Arwonderfull Creative Center in Barrie, you can learn all kinds of fine arts and fun creative crafts from local artists, it is right at Unit 3, 4 Alliance Blvd.

Artwonderfull is a charity organization, they try to enrich and involve our community through arts exhibitions, arts education, arts programs and overall appreciation of the arts!

If you are a non-profit organization, you are welcome to book a free art field trip with them. They also help people of all ages, and of all situations whether mental health, cancer, abuses, or people grieving a loss. They particularly wish to reach children hurt by abandoned, the death of a parents died or dealing with divorced. Hope arts could gradually help people heal feelings of sadness, and allows an individual to become more positive on life.

To find Artwonderfull recent arts activities: https://www.artwonderfull.com/support/

Also, If you would like to support their arts program, please call hot line: 647 287 6851 or go online www.artwonderfull.com to donate. We would very much appreciate your great support to our community art development!

