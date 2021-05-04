WATCH: In Honour Of Star Wars Day, Animated Series ‘The Bad Batch’ Is Released On Disney+

Happy Star Wars Day! May The Fourth Be With You. Type ‘May The Fourth Be With You’ into Google and you’ll get all of this Star Wars-related confetti exploding on your screen.

So you’ve already watched ‘The Mandelorian,’ all the original Star Wars movies, and you need something new. Today, the new Star Wars animated show The Bad Batch is out on Disney+. It’s doing super well on Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% score from critics, and 93% from audiences.

Check out the trailer below:



