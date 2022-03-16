New Halo Trailer Debuted With Drone QR Code

Attendees of South By Southwest in Texas over the weekend were surprised to find over 400 drones filling the sky to form a QR code that lead to the latest trailer for the Halo series.

Based on the best-selling game, this show will dramatize the battle between humans and aliens, but Paramount Plus is planning to add to the story many already love. The series wants to add more depth to the characters you know from the game by adding more personal stories and creating more levels to their personalities and the overall story.

It also teases a world where humanity can’t be saved- not even by Master Chief.

Halo is coming on March 24th, 2022.



