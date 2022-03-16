Listen Live

New Halo Trailer Debuted With Drone QR Code

400 drones filled the sky in the latest promo for the upcoming show.

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, News, Tv/ Streaming, Videos

Attendees of South By Southwest in Texas over the weekend were surprised to find over 400 drones filling the sky to form a QR code that lead to the latest trailer for the Halo series.

Based on the best-selling game, this show will dramatize the battle between humans and aliens, but Paramount Plus is planning to add to the story many already love. The series wants to add more depth to the characters you know from the game by adding more personal stories and creating more levels to their personalities and the overall story.

It also teases a world where humanity can’t be saved- not even by Master Chief.

Halo is coming on March 24th, 2022.

 


Related posts

WATCH: In Honour Of Star Wars Day, Animated Series ‘The Bad Batch’ Is Released On Disney+

We’ve Got a Trailer For The New Space Jam

*R TRAILER* New Suicide Squad Coming

Trailer For Zack Snyder’s Justice League Released

A Canadian video game company is donating 200 consoles to children’s hospitals