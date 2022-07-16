WATCH: The Munsters Trailer

The Munsters only ran for 2 seasons, but it made its mark in early sitcom television. Rob Zombie has reimagined the series into a full-feature film and brings us back to 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

The trailer has the fingerprints of the’60s all over it, from the mod-style shooting and music to the classic television influences. Not gonna lie, the trailer is filled with cheese, but what else would you want from Rob Zombie and the Munsters?

The cast is something you would expect from Rob Zombie as well.

The Munsters is coming in September of this year. Sheri Moon Zombie, Rob’s wife, plays Lily Munster. Daniel Roebuck is Grandpa Munster, Jeff Phillips is Herman Munster, and we have Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira) as the real estate agent Barbra Carr.