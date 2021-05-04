After More than a decade on TBS, Conan will be leaving the network in June
Conan will be moving to HBO next
Image courtesy of Getty Images
Conan O’Brien will be leaving cable tv after a 23 year long career which started as Late Night with Conan O’Brien, to a short lived stint on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien which saw Conan leave NBC and start Conan with TBS.
Conan announces the final episode of #CONAN will air on June 24th. Tune in over the next two months for special guests and a look back at the past 11 years! pic.twitter.com/saOKwIRg3y
— Team Coco (@TeamCoco) May 4, 2021
So he is leaving regular TV and heading to HBO, it’s not the last we have seen of Coco and that iconic hair. He also has a weekly podcast that began in 2018 called Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.