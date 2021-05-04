Listen Live

After More than a decade on TBS, Conan will be leaving the network in June

Conan will be moving to HBO next

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show
Image courtesy of Getty Images

Conan O’Brien will be leaving cable tv after a 23 year long career which started as Late Night with Conan O’Brien, to a short lived stint on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien which saw Conan leave NBC and start Conan with TBS.

So he is leaving regular TV and heading to HBO, it’s not the last we have seen of Coco and that iconic hair. He also has a weekly podcast that began in 2018 called Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

