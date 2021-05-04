After More than a decade on TBS, Conan will be leaving the network in June

Image courtesy of Getty Images

Conan O’Brien will be leaving cable tv after a 23 year long career which started as Late Night with Conan O’Brien, to a short lived stint on The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien which saw Conan leave NBC and start Conan with TBS.

Conan announces the final episode of #CONAN will air on June 24th. Tune in over the next two months for special guests and a look back at the past 11 years! pic.twitter.com/saOKwIRg3y — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) May 4, 2021

So he is leaving regular TV and heading to HBO, it’s not the last we have seen of Coco and that iconic hair. He also has a weekly podcast that began in 2018 called Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.