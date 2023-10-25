NSFW-ish* Lenny Kravitz Releases Video for TK421 & Explains Title’s Meaning

Lenny Kravitz has recently announced his new album Blue Electric Light, which is set to be released on March 15, 2024. With that, we also got the track and music video for TK421, and some of the internet was chatting about the music video.

Why?

Lenny’s pretty much naked.

Now here is the million-dollar question.

What does TK421 mean? One person suggested it’s a reference to some stereo equipment from Boogie Nights.

More are saying this has to be a Star Wars reference. Apparently, TK-421 is a Stormtrooper of note.

This is what Lenny had to say on TikTok.

Sooooo… It is its own thing, but still a reference to both films.